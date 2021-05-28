The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

