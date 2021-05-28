The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,982 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

UE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

