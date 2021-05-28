The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,710,449 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

