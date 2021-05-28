The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,770 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

