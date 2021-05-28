The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 1,604.1% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRL opened at $12.24 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

