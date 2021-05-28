The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $213.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

