The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $92,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.68 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $69.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

