The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,464 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

