The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.78 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $533,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

