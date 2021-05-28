The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,539 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

