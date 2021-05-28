The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 31,121 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,121 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.