The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

