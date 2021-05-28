The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 35,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in The Timken by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $88.05 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,393 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

