The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,138 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Timken worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,393 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

