The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

