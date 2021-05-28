The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.
Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
