The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

TD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 76,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,618. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

