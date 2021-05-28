The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$91.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.06.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$87.39. The company had a trading volume of 491,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$85.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.36. The stock has a market cap of C$158.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.