The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$97.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$82.00 price objective (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.29.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$57.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

