The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)’s share price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 335,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 454,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

VLNCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Valens from $3.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of The Valens from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

