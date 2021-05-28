The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded at Argus

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.
Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91.
In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
