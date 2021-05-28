The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded at Argus

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.