The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
WU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.32.
In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders sold a total of 130,483 shares of company stock worth $3,254,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.