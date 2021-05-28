The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders sold a total of 130,483 shares of company stock worth $3,254,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

