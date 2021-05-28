The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Williams Companies worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 64,551 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

