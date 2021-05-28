Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

Shares of THR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,242. The stock has a market cap of $575.64 million, a P/E ratio of -576.81 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

