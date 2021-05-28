Thunder Token (TT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.60 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $72.51 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00207730 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001160 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

