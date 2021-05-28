Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

TF traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 146,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a current ratio of 85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.85 million and a P/E ratio of 19.34. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$9.51.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TF shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.71.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

