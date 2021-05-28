Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
TF traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 146,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a current ratio of 85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.85 million and a P/E ratio of 19.34. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$9.51.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
