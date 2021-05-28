Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TITN stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 15,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $695.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

