Todd Foley Sells 10,590 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.
Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
