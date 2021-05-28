Torex Gold Resources’ (TORXF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

TORXF stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

