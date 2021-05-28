Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $90.30 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

