Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Insider Purchases C$57,211.60 in Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) insider Glynn David Fisher purchased 50,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,634,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,627.60.
CVE TORR opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.43 million and a PE ratio of 1.41. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00.
About Torrent Capital
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.