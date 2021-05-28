Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Insider Purchases C$57,211.60 in Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) insider Glynn David Fisher purchased 50,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,634,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,627.60.

CVE TORR opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.43 million and a PE ratio of 1.41. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

