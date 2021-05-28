Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 94.75 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £198.41 million and a PE ratio of -85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.82.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

