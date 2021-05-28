Traders Buy High Volume of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Call Options (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,277 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,426% compared to the average volume of 178 call options.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $168.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

