Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 801% compared to the typical volume of 801 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,291 shares of company stock valued at $698,694. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SVMK by 136.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $19.59 on Friday. SVMK has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. SVMK’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.