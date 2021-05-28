TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.31.

TA stock opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.67 and a one year high of C$12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -7.61.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,922.65. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

