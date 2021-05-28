Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at CIBC

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lowered Transat A.T. to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF remained flat at $$4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

