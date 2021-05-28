Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in May

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

TRATF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS TRATF remained flat at $$31.50 during trading hours on Friday. Traton has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $32.75.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

