Travala.com (AVA) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00007717 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $138.40 million and approximately $41.19 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00324771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00185044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032078 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,755,503 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

