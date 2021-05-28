TravelNote Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, TravelNote has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $19,696.19 and approximately $2,683.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00059669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00318850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00187126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00778287 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

