Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the April 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTTPF stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Tremor International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $12.00.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

