Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.76 on Friday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

