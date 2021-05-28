Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.40 Million

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report $303.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the lowest is $300.70 million. Trex reported sales of $220.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $97.30. 4,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,113. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.