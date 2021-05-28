Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as low as C$1.27. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 143,020 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 16.45 and a current ratio of 17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.