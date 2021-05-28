Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Trimble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after purchasing an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

