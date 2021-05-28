Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $40.66 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,233.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 479,273 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $612,000. 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $20,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,274,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.