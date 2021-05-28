Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.
TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $40.66 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,233.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 479,273 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $612,000. 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $20,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,274,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
