Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.00

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.52), with a volume of 6453648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

