Triumph Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

TGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Triumph Group stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

