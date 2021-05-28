TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $315,314.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00021895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00965765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.73 or 0.09522079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093380 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

