Truist Securities Increases Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $145.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.