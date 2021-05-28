Truist Securities Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $179.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $183.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

