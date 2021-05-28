Truist Securities Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $179.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $183.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.
NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $165.35.
In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.