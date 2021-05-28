TrustSwap Price Reaches $1.35 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003530 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $119.20 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00083935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.93 or 0.00950795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.47 or 0.09568583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00093597 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,461,683 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.